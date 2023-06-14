Colts Place Fifth-Round S Daniel Scott On Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed fifth-round S Daniel Scott on injured reserve.

This will end his season before it even begins, as players who go on IR right now aren’t eligible to return.

Adam Schefter reports Scott tore his ACL on the final play of OTAs last week.

Scott, 24, was a three-year starter at Cal and was named honorable mention All-Pac 12 as a senior in 2022. The Colts drafted him with the No. 158 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,147,836 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $307,836.

During his six-year college career, Scott appeared in 49 games and made 28 starts, recording 207 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, seven interceptions and 14 pass deflections.