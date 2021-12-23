Colts Place G Mark Glowinski On COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed G Mark Glowinski on the COVID-19 list.

We have placed G Mark Glowinski on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/irNaoVJxt3 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 23, 2021

Glowinski, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He spent two years in Seattle before he was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts in 2017.

Glowinski played out the final year of his four-year, $2,625,688 contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year extension in 2019.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2022.

In 2021, Glowinski has appeared in 14 games and made 12 starts at guard for the Colts. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 21 guard out of 81 qualifying players.