Colts Place OT Julie’n Davenport on COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they placed T Julie’n Davenport on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.

We have placed T JuliÃ©n Davenport on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/VO1QnVB5Un — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 29, 2021

Davenport, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He was traded to the Dolphins as part of the Laremy Tunsil deal back in 2019.

Davenport played out the final year of his four-year, $2.986 million contract before signing with the Colts this offseason.

In 2020, Davenport was active for 16 games, making one start for the Dolphins.