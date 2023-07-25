Colts Place Three On PUP List Including Jonathan Taylor 

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they’ve placed DE Tyquan Lewis, TE Will Mallory, and RB Jonathan Taylor on the active/PUP list.

Taylor is seeking a long-term extension from the Colts, but it remains to be seen if a deal will get done before the start of the season.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.