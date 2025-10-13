Colts Placed QB Anthony Richardson On IR

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed QB Anthony Richardson on injured reserve with his broken orbital bone.

we have placed QB Anthony Richardson Sr. on IR and claimed S Reuben Lowery off waivers from the ravens. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 13, 2025

This will sideline him for a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return. The team filled the open roster spot by claiming S Reuben Lowery off waivers from the Ravens.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2025, Richardson has appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on the Colts’ quarterback situation as the news is available.