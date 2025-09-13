Colts Placing CB Jaylon Jones On IR, Among Other Moves

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts are placing CB Jaylon Jones on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

He played just six snaps against the Dolphins in Week 1 of the regular season, all on special teams.

Mike Chappell reported more corresponding moves, including the following:

Elevated RB Ulysses Bentley IV and CB Chris Lammons from the practice squad.

and CB from the practice squad. Signed S Trey Washington to the practice squad and released S Darrick Forrest.

Jones, 23, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Colts out of Texas A&M back in the 2023 draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,953,480 rookie contract, which included a $113,480 signing bonus, $113,480 in guaranteed salary, and an average annual salary of $988,370.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in one game and did not record any stats.

We will have more on Jones as it becomes available.