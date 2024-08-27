Colts Placing DE Samson Ebukam On IR

According to Joel Erickson, the Colts plan to place DE Samson Ebukam on injured reserve due to a torn Achilles he suffered at the end of July.

Ebukam, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3 million contract with Los Angeles and signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the 49ers in 2021.

He then signed a three-year, $24 million with the Colts last offseason.

In 2023, Ebukam appeared in all 17 games with the Colts and recorded 57 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass defense.

We will have more on Ebukam as it becomes available.