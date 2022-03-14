Colts Placing Original Round Tender On WR Ashton Dulin

Joel A. Erickson reports that the Colts are placing a right of first refusal tender on WR Ashton Dulin, which will give them the chance to match any offer Dulin receives.

Dulin, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Malone University back in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Colts, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

The Colts placed him on injured reserve with a knee issue but he was later able to return at the end of the 2020 season.

In 2021, Dulin appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and caught 13 passes for 173 yards receiving and three touchdowns.