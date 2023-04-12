Colts Plan To Address QB In Draft But No Internal Consensus On Pick

According to Stephen Holder, the Colts appear to be moving full-steam ahead toward addressing their need at quarterback in the draft — and not with a run at Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

However, Holder cites a team source in saying there’s not any kind of internal consensus right now on which quarterback the Colts should take with the No. 4 pick.

Holder notes the Colts understand their options will be influenced by the teams picking ahead of them. He reports the team is preparing for the possibility both Alabama QB Bryce Young and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud are off the board with the first two picks, leaving Florida QB Anthony Richardson and Kentucky QB Will Levis. At least one will be on the board at No. 4 for the Colts and potentially both.

Indianapolis has done private workouts with all four and has or will host Stroud, Richardson and Levis for visits at their facility. However, Holder adds the Colts sent some staff members to evaluate Richardson all the way back in early February before the Combine, per a team source.

Holder mentions he wouldn’t rule out Carolina’s interest in Richardson with the No. 1 pick being undersold right now either, which could put Stroud in play for Indianapolis.

Earlier this month, there was some buzz starting to build connecting Levis to the Colts at No. 4. However, as we near the two-week-out mark from the draft, it doesn’t look like the picture is any clearer for Indianapolis.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 14 overall player and No. 4 quarterback. Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Cam Newton.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Levis, 23, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 3 quarterback and No. 13 overall player. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Jay Cutler.

During his college career at both Penn State and Kentucky, Levis completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards passing, 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 38 games. He also rushed for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Colts and the No. 4 pick as the news is available.