Colts Potential Trade Destination For QB Gardner Minshew?

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports mentions that if the Colts can’t secure a trade for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins or another proven starter, Eagles backup QB Gardner Minshew is a “name to watch” for Indianapolis.

The Colts made the decision to trade Carson Wentz to the Commanders for draft compensation after one year in Indianapolis.

Quarterbacks like Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo have been tossed out as speculative trade options, but it appears as though Minshew is at least worth keeping an eye on from here.

Minshew, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason last year in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

In 2021, Minshew appeared in four games for the Eagles and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 439 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.