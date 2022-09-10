Colts Promote CB Tony Brown To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that they’ve promoted CB Tony Brown to their active roster from the practice squad.

Brown, 26, originally signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2018. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Packers’ practice squad soon after.

Brown was later added to the Packers’ active roster before being waived and later claimed by the Bengals in 2019. Cincinnati brought him back on a one-year contract for the 2020 season.

Brown joined the Colts this past March.

In 2020, Brown appeared in 13 games for the Bengals and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions, and a pass defense.