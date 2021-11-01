Colts Promoting S Josh Jones To Active Roster

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts are promoting S Josh Jones from the practice squad to the active roster.

Indianapolis is dealing with some injuries at safety so Jones provides some extra depth.

Jones, 27, was a second-round pick by the Packers out of North Carolina State in 2017. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.2 million deal when Green Bay waived Jones with a non-football illness.

Jones passed through waivers unclaimed and signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad. He was waived a few weeks later and claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville re-signed Jones as an unrestricted free agent this offseason only to release him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Colts practice squad.

In 2020, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 83 tackles, one interception and a pass defense.