Colts QB Anthony Richardson Dislocated His Finger

Colts QB Anthony Richardson dislocated a finger on his throwing hand, which caused him to leave the team’s preseason game early.

“I don’t know the extent of it,” Colts HC Shane Steichen said, via PFT. “It was just a dislocation. Popped it and popped back in. I don’t know how long he’ll be out.”

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson appeared in 11 games and completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.