Colts QB Anthony Richardson Set To Play Week 6

According to Jeremy Fowler, Colts QB Anthony Richardson is tracking to play in Week 6 against the Titans barring any late-week setbacks.

Richardson missed Week 5 with oblique and abdominal strains and was considered day-to-day. He underwent further tests and indications were that his injury wasn’t anything severe.

This week, Colts HC Shane Steichen said Richardson was their starter when he’s healthy despite some recent success with veteran QB Joe Flacco.

He was able to practice this week, so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Richardson will return to the lineup.

Richardson, 22, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson has appeared in four games and completed 49.3 percent of his passes for 583 passing yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions.