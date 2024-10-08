AFC Notes: Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen reiterated that QB Anthony Richardson is the team’s starter when healthy, despite some success from veteran backup QB Joe Flacco.

“He is our starting quarterback,” Steichen said, via PFT.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson expects TE Evan Engram to return this week: “I think the chances of him getting back in here this week are pretty good.” (Adam Schefter)

Titans

Tennessee went into their bye week off the first win of the season, led by backup QB Mason Rudolph. Titans HC Brian Callahan committed to QB Will Levis and continuing to put him in the best spot to succeed.

“Will is our starting quarterback, and when he’s healthy, he’s starting,” Callahan said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “There’s no controversy. There’s no second-guessing. That’s what’s happening.”

“Everything I’ve done with him from the minute I’ve gotten here has been about trying to do everything we can to build him up — to give him confidence and surround him with players and give him every opportunity to succeed. That’s not going to stop.”

Per Dianna Russini, one anonymous AFC South coach said it is only a matter of time before Rudolph takes over the starting job for Levis.