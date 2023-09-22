Colts QB Gardner Minshew Expected To Start Week 3

According to Ian Rapoport, Colts QB Gardner Minshew is in line to start Week 3 with QB Anthony Richardson missing Friday’s practice due to a concussion.

Minshew, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason in 2021 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He signed on with the Colts back in March.

In 2022, Minshew appeared in five games for the Eagles and completed 44 of 76 pass attempts for 663 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He added a rushing touchdown.