Colts RB Evan Hull Out For Season With Torn Meniscus

According to Jordan Schultz, Colts fifth-round RB Evan Hull will miss the remainder of the 2023 season with a torn meniscus.

Hull is already on injured reserve but won’t be an option for the team to bring back later in the season.

Hull, 22, was selected by the Colts with the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Colts.

In 2023, Hull appeared in one game for the Colts and rushed once for one yard and caught his only target for six yards.

During his college career at Northwestern, Hull rushed for 2,417 yards on 488 carries (5 YPC) to go along with 94 receptions for 851 yards receiving and 22 total touchdowns over the course of five seasons and 38 games.