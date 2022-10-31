Colts RB Nyheim Hines Drawing Trade Interest

Adam Schefter reports that teams have reached out to the Colts to inquire about trading for RB Nyheim Hines.

The Colts are 3-4-1 and in second place in the AFC South. They just made a switch at quarterback and benched Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger, so it’s not surprising to hear that teams are reaching out about one of their notable players.

Hines, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before agreeing to a three-year, $18.6 million extension with the Colts last year.

In 2022, Hines has appeared in seven games for the Colts and rushed for 36 yards on 18 carries (5.1 YPC) to go along with 25 receptions for 188 yards receiving and one touchdown.