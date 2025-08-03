Colts RB Salvon Ahmed Suffered Severe Lower Right Leg Injury

According to Pro Football Talk, Colts S Trey Washington hip-drop tackled RB Salvon Ahmed, leading to a severe lower right leg injury.

Ahmed was down in serious pain before trainers put his leg in an aircast and took him off the field on a stretcher.

Colts HC Shane Steichen noted after the practice that Washington was supposed to tackle Ahmed, but mistakenly used an illegal tackle. Steichen added that Washington did not hurt Ahmed on purpose.

Ahmed, 26, was a one-year starter at Washington and an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection in 2019. He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May before being released during camp.

He later re-joined the team’s practice squad but was waived before being claimed by the Dolphins in 2020. The Dolphins brought him back on an exclusive rights deal, and he remained with the team through 2023.

The Broncos signed Ahmed following his tenure with the Dolphins, but he was let go and caught on with the Colts this offseason.

In 2023, Salvon Ahmed appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and rushed for 61 yards on 22 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with 16 receptions for 88 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

We will have more on Ahhmed as it becomes available.