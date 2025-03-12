Colts Re-Sign C Danny Pinter To One-Year Contract

Per Joel Erickson, the Colts are re-signing C Danny Pinter to a one-year contract for the 2025 season.
Pinter, 28, is a former fifth-rounder by the Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ball State. He finished a four-year rookie deal worth $3,643,698 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.
He missed most of 2023 after suffering a fractured left ankle and then returned to the team on a one-year deal for 2024.
In 2024, Pinter appeared in 14 games and started twice at center for the Colts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!