Colts Re-Sign DE Khalid Kareem

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the team has re-signed DE Khalid Kareem.

Re-signed defensive end Khalid Kareem..🏈👍 pic.twitter.com/0PsIxMHIZb — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) March 27, 2023

Indianapolis signed him away from the Bengals practice squad late last season and he evidently impressed enough to be brought back for another season.

Kareem, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474, when the Bengals waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

However, the Colts later signed him away to their active roster. He appeared in four games for the Colts in 2022.

In 2020, Kareem appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals, recording 19 total tackles and one sack.