Colts Re-Sign LB Cameron McGrone

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have re-signed LB Cameron McGrone to a one-year extension as an exclusive rights free agent.
We have signed LB Cameron McGrone to a one-year contract extension.
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 13, 2025
McGrone, 24, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason.
McGrone re-signed to the Patriots practice squad but was later signed away by the Colts.
In 2024, McGrone appeared in nine games and recorded six total tackles.
