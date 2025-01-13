Colts Re-Sign LB Cameron McGrone

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have re-signed LB Cameron McGrone to a one-year extension as an exclusive rights free agent.

McGrone, 24, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason.

McGrone re-signed to the Patriots practice squad but was later signed away by the Colts.

In 2024, McGrone appeared in nine games and recorded six total tackles.