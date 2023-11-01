Colts Re-Sign OL Ike Boettger To Practice Squad

The Colts have re-signed OL Ike Boettger to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

Boettger, 29, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2018. He received a three-year, $1.71 million deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs claimed Boettger off waivers before waiving him a little over a week later. From there, Boettger returned to Buffalo via waivers and has remained on the team since.

Buffalo re-signed Boettger as a restricted free agent heading into 2021 and re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2022. He returned on another one-year contract for the 2023 season but was cut coming out of the preseason. Boettger caught on with the Colts and has bounced back and forth between their practice squad and active roster.

For his career, Boettger has appeared in 36 games for the Bills and Colts with 17 starts.