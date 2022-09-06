Colts Re-Sign RB Phillip Lindsay To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have re-signed RB Phillip Lindsay to the practice squad.

We have signed RB Phillip Lindsay to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 6, 2022

Lindsay was somewhat of a surprise cut last week but he ends up staying in Indianapolis.

Lindsay, 28, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Lindsay was set to be a restricted free agent in 2021, and after initially tendering him the Broncos later rescinded the offer to allow him to test free agency. The Texans signed him to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million in March.

Houston waived Lindsay during the season and he was later claimed by the Dolphins. He signed with the Colts on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Lindsay appeared in 10 games for the Texans and four games for the Dolphins. He rushed for 249 yards on 88 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with four receptions on five targets for 45 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.