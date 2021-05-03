Colts Re-Sign RFA TE Mo Alie-Cox

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve re-signed restricted free agent TE Mo Alie-Cox to a one-year contract for the 2021 season.

The second-round tender will cost the Colts around $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

Alie-Cox, 27, has made the transition to football as a tight end after a college basketball career at VCU. He signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent back in 2017 and was on and off of their roster before signing a one-year extension with the Colts in 2019.

Alie-Cox will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Alie-Cox appeared in 15 games for the Colts and caught 31 passes for 394 yards receiving and two touchdowns.