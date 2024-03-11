Colts Re-Signing DT Grover Stewart To Three-Year, $39M Contract

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts are re-signing veteran DT Grover Stewart to a three-year deal worth $39 million.

Stewart, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,133,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a three-year, $30.75 million extension.

He made a base salary of $9.285 million in 2023 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Stewart appeared in 11 games for the Colts and recorded 41 total tackles, five tackles for loss and half a sack.