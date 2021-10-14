Colts Release C Joey Hunt From Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Colts announced they have released C Joey Hunt from the practice squad. 

This is the move to make space for K Michael Badgley on the unit, as Indianapolis is expected to need him this week. 

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Tarik Black
  2. DT Kameron Cline
  3. TE Farrod Green
  4. WR DeMichael Harris
  5. RB Deon Jackson
  6. LB Malik Jefferson
  7. T Carter O’Donnell
  8. WR Keke Coutee
  9. DB Marvell Tell
  10. OT Anthony Coyle
  11. DB Chris Wilcox
  12. S Ibraheim Campbell (Injured)
  13. DB Jordan Lucas
  14. TE Michael Jacobson
  15. OT Greg Senat
  16. DT Antwaun Woods
  17. K Michael Badgley

Hunt, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year rookie contract when Seattle cut him loose coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad. 

Hunt was later signed to the active roster and the Seahawks re-signed him by placing an original-round tender on Hunt that was set to cost them $2.133 million for the 2020 season. However, Hunt was released a few months later.

The Colts signed him to a contract back in August and re-signed him to the practice squad coming out of training camp. He bounced on and off Indianapolis’ taxi squad in 2020 and the team opted to re-sign him back in March of 2021.

In 2020, Hunt appeared in one game for the Colts. 

