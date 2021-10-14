Colts Release C Joey Hunt From Practice Squad

The Colts announced they have released C Joey Hunt from the practice squad.
This is the move to make space for K Michael Badgley on the unit, as Indianapolis is expected to need him this week.
We have signed K Michael Badgley to the practice squad and released C Joey Hunt from the practice squad.
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 14, 2021
Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:
- WR Tarik Black
- DT Kameron Cline
- TE Farrod Green
- WR DeMichael Harris
- RB Deon Jackson
- LB Malik Jefferson
- T Carter O’Donnell
- WR Keke Coutee
- DB Marvell Tell
- OT Anthony Coyle
- DB Chris Wilcox
- S Ibraheim Campbell (Injured)
- DB Jordan Lucas
- TE Michael Jacobson
- OT Greg Senat
- DT Antwaun Woods
- K Michael Badgley
Hunt, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year rookie contract when Seattle cut him loose coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad.
Hunt was later signed to the active roster and the Seahawks re-signed him by placing an original-round tender on Hunt that was set to cost them $2.133 million for the 2020 season. However, Hunt was released a few months later.
The Colts signed him to a contract back in August and re-signed him to the practice squad coming out of training camp. He bounced on and off Indianapolis’ taxi squad in 2020 and the team opted to re-sign him back in March of 2021.
In 2020, Hunt appeared in one game for the Colts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!