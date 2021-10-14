Colts Release C Joey Hunt From Practice Squad

The Colts announced they have released C Joey Hunt from the practice squad.

This is the move to make space for K Michael Badgley on the unit, as Indianapolis is expected to need him this week.

We have signed K Michael Badgley to the practice squad and released C Joey Hunt from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 14, 2021

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

WR Tarik Black DT Kameron Cline TE Farrod Green WR DeMichael Harris RB Deon Jackson LB Malik Jefferson T Carter O’Donnell WR Keke Coutee DB Marvell Tell OT Anthony Coyle DB Chris Wilcox S Ibraheim Campbell (Injured) DB Jordan Lucas TE Michael Jacobson OT Greg Senat DT Antwaun Woods K Michael Badgley

Hunt, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year rookie contract when Seattle cut him loose coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad.

Hunt was later signed to the active roster and the Seahawks re-signed him by placing an original-round tender on Hunt that was set to cost them $2.133 million for the 2020 season. However, Hunt was released a few months later.

The Colts signed him to a contract back in August and re-signed him to the practice squad coming out of training camp. He bounced on and off Indianapolis’ taxi squad in 2020 and the team opted to re-sign him back in March of 2021.

In 2020, Hunt appeared in one game for the Colts.