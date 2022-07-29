Colts Release DE Bryan Cox Jr, Re-Sign DL Caevon Patton

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve released DE Bryan Cox Jr and re-signed DL Caevon Patton.

Cox, 27, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later added to their practice squad before eventually being promoted to the Panthers’ active roster.

Cox managed to make the 53-man roster in 2018 and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent. He ended up bouncing on and off the Panthers’ active roster and practice squad before the Browns signed him in 2019.

He signed a one-year deal with the Bills in 2020 but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad. Buffalo signed him to a futures deal in January of last year and joined the Colts this offseason.

For his career, Cox has appeared in 26 games and recorded 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, and a fumble recovery.