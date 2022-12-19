Colts Release DT Curtis Brooks From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have released DT Curtis Brooks from the practice squad.
Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:
- DE Kameron Cline
- OT Jordan Murray
- WR Ethan Fernea
- RB D’Vonte Price (Injured)
- LB Segun Olubi
- DB Marcel Dabo (International)
- DB Darrell Baker
- DB Henry Black
- G Arlington Hambright
- WR Dezmon Patmon
- WR Vyncint Smith
- TE Jalen Wydermyer
- LB Forrest Rhyne
- RB Jordan Wilkins
- RB Jake Funk
- DB Trevor Denbow
- DE McTelvin Agim
Brooks, 24, earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior at Cincinnati in 2021. He was drafted with the No. 216 pick in the sixth round by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year, $3,792,016 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $132,016.
However, Indianapolis waived Brooks coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
