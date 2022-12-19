Colts Release DT Curtis Brooks From Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have released DT Curtis Brooks from the practice squad. 

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes: 

 

  1. DE Kameron Cline
  2. OT Jordan Murray
  3. WR Ethan Fernea
  4. RB D’Vonte Price (Injured)
  5. LB Segun Olubi
  6. DB Marcel Dabo (International)
  7. DB Darrell Baker
  8. DB Henry Black
  9. G Arlington Hambright
  10. WR Dezmon Patmon
  11. WR Vyncint Smith
  12. TE Jalen Wydermyer
  13. LB Forrest Rhyne
  14. RB Jordan Wilkins
  15. RB Jake Funk
  16. DB Trevor Denbow
  17. DE McTelvin Agim

Brooks, 24, earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior at Cincinnati in 2021. He was drafted with the No. 216 pick in the sixth round by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

He signed a four-year, $3,792,016 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $132,016. 

However, Indianapolis waived Brooks coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. 

He has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply