Colts Release DT Curtis Brooks From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have released DT Curtis Brooks from the practice squad.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

DE Kameron Cline OT Jordan Murray WR Ethan Fernea RB D’Vonte Price (Injured) LB Segun Olubi DB Marcel Dabo (International) DB Darrell Baker DB Henry Black G Arlington Hambright WR Dezmon Patmon WR Vyncint Smith TE Jalen Wydermyer LB Forrest Rhyne RB Jordan Wilkins RB Jake Funk DB Trevor Denbow DE McTelvin Agim

Brooks, 24, earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior at Cincinnati in 2021. He was drafted with the No. 216 pick in the sixth round by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,792,016 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $132,016.

However, Indianapolis waived Brooks coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.