Colts Release WR Robert Foster From PS, Sign DT McTelvin Agim

The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday that they’ve signed DT McTelvin Agim to their practice squad and released WR Robert Foster from the unit.

Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:

Foster, 28, signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.51 million contract with the Bills, but was waived and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Foster re-signed with the Bills as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 but was released coming out of the preseason. From there, Foster had brief stints with the Packers, Commanders, Dolphins and Cowboys.

The Giants signed Foster to a contract in March but placed him on IR coming out of the preseason. He was later added to their practice squad before just recently signing on with the Colts.

In 2020, Foster appeared in four games and recorded two receptions for 37 yards, (18.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.