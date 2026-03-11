Colts Restructure OT Bernhard Raimann’s Contract

According to Spotrac, the Colts are restructuring the contract of OT Bernhard Raimann after signing him to a four-year, $100 million extension with $60 million guaranteed in July.

With the restructure, the Colts converted $11 million of Raimann’s salary into a signing bonus, creating $8.25 million of cap space for 2026.

Raimann, 28, was born in Vienna and grew up in Austria before discovering football. He ended up at Central Michigan and initially played tight end before converting to offensive tackle.

The Colts drafted Raimann with the No. 77 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $1,035,972 when the team signed him to a new four-year extension.

In 2025, Raimann appeared in 16 games and made 16 starts for the Colts at left tackle.