Colts Restructure WR T.Y. Hilton’s Deal, Add $2.3M In Cap Space

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts have restructured WR T.Y. Hilton‘s deal to create $2.3 million in cap space.

Given Hilton was on a one-year pact, Indianapolis likely added void years to the contract.

Hilton, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $65.547 million contract that included $39 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $14,542,000 in 2020.

Hilton was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

He was placed on injured reserve due to an upper back/neck injury coming out of the preseason. He’s appeared in one game in 2021 and caught four passes for 80 yards.

In 2020, Hilton appeared in 15 games for the Colts and caught 56 passes for 762 yards receiving and five touchdowns.