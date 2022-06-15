Colts S Khari Willis Announces Retirement At 26

Colts S Khari Willis announced on his Instagram account Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL at the age of 26.

Willis says he’s leaving the league to pursue a career in ministry. He was projected as a starter for Indianapolis in 2022 but had also dealt with some injuries his first three seasons.

Willis, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round out of Michigan State in 2019 after the team traded up to select him. He was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $3,285,102 with a $765,102 signing bonus.

In 2021, Willis appeared in 11 games for the Colts and recorded 61 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and four pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 61 safety out of 92 qualifying players.