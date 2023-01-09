Colts Sign 12 To Futures Deals, Re-Sign RB Deon Jackson & DT Chris Williams

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve signed 12 players to futures contracts for the 2023 season and re-signed RB Deon Jackson and DT Chris Williams to one-year contract extensions.

The full list of futures signings includes:

Aaron Wilson first reported the Jackson signing Monday.

Jackson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Duke back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was waived and later signed to their practice squad.

Jackson spent the entire 2022 season on the team’s active roster.

In 2022, Jackson rushed for 236 yards on 68 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 30 receptions for 209 yards receiving and two touchdowns over the course of 16 games.