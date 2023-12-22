Colts Sign CB Chris Lammons To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday signed CB Chris Lammons to their active roster.

Lammons, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2018. He later signed on with the Falcons but lasted just a few months in Atlanta.

From there, Lammons had brief stints with the Saints and Dolphins before the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad during the 2019 season.

The Chiefs declined to tender Lammons a qualifying offer last year but he later returned to Kansas City. The Bengals claimed him off waivers in January.

Lammson signed on with the Colts during the offseason and has been on and off the active roster.

In 2022, Lammons has appeared in two games for the Colts and recorded two tackles.