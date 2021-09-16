Colts Sign CB Chris Wilcox To PS, Release S Shawn Davis

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed CB Chris Wilcox to the practice squad. 

In a corresponding move, Indianapolis released S Shawn Davis from the unit. 

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

  1. WR Tarik Black
  2. DB Anthony Chesley
  3. DT Kameron Cline
  4. TE Farrod Green
  5. WR DeMichael Harris
  6. QB Brett Hundley
  7. C Joey Hunt
  8. RB Deon Jackson
  9. LB Malik Jefferson
  10. T Carter O’Donnell
  11. WR Keke Coutee
  12. TE Tyler Davis
  13. DB Marvell Tell
  14. DT Antwaun Woods
  15. OT Anthony Coyle
  16. CB Chris Wilcox

Davis, 22, is a fifth-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft out of Florida. He signed a four-year, $3,787,331 rookie contract that included a  $307,331 signing bonus. 

However, the Colts waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. 

During his four-year college career, Davis recorded 123 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 10 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble. 

Wilcox, 23, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the seventh round out of BYU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.6 million but was waived by Tampa Bay coming out of the preseason. 

He was claimed off waivers by the Colts. 

During his five-year college career, Wilcox recorded 84 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and eight pass defenses in 31 career games. 

