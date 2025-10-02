Colts Sign CB Keenan Garber

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB Keenan Garber to the practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Colts’ practice squad:

Garber, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State following the 2025 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he was let go near the end of camp.

In his collegiate career, Garber appeared in 57 games for Kansas State and recorded 52 total tackles, two interceptions and one touchdown.