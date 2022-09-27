Colts Sign CB Ryan Smith To PS, Release LB Forrest Rhyne

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB Ryan Smith to the practice squad. He was in town for a workout yesterday.

We have signed CB Ryan Smith to the practice squad and released LB Forrest Rhyne from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 27, 2022

In a corresponding move, the Colts released LB Forrest Rhyne.

Indianapolis’ practice squad includes:

WR Keke Coutee DE Kameron Cline OT Jordan Murray DT Curtis Brooks TE Nikola Kalinic WR Ethan Fernea DT Chris Williams RB D’Vonte Price LB Segun Olubi DB Marcel Dabo (international) RB Phillip Lindsay DB Darrell Baker DB Henry Black K Chase McLaughlin TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart G Arlington Hambright CB Ryan Smith

Smith, 29, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of North Carolina Central. He signed a four-year, $2.932 million contract with a $592,160 signing bonus.

Tampa Bay re-signed Smith to a one-year, $1.75 million contract back in 2020 before joining the Chargers on a one-year deal the following season.

Smith became an unrestricted free agent in March.

In 2021, Smith appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.