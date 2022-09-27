Colts Sign CB Ryan Smith To PS, Release LB Forrest Rhyne

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB Ryan Smith to the practice squad. He was in town for a workout yesterday.
We have signed CB Ryan Smith to the practice squad and released LB Forrest Rhyne from the practice squad.
In a corresponding move, the Colts released LB Forrest Rhyne.
Indianapolis’ practice squad includes:
- WR Keke Coutee
- DE Kameron Cline
- OT Jordan Murray
- DT Curtis Brooks
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- WR Ethan Fernea
- DT Chris Williams
- RB D’Vonte Price
- LB Segun Olubi
- DB Marcel Dabo (international)
- RB Phillip Lindsay
- DB Darrell Baker
- DB Henry Black
- K Chase McLaughlin
- TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
- G Arlington Hambright
- CB Ryan Smith
Smith, 29, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of North Carolina Central. He signed a four-year, $2.932 million contract with a $592,160 signing bonus.
Tampa Bay re-signed Smith to a one-year, $1.75 million contract back in 2020 before joining the Chargers on a one-year deal the following season.
Smith became an unrestricted free agent in March.
In 2021, Smith appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.
