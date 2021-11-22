Colts Sign DB Brian Poole To PS, Release DB Thakarius Keyes

The Indianapolis Colts officially signed DB Brian Poole to their practice squad on Monday and released DB Thakarius Keyes from the unit.

Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:

WR Tarik Black DT Kameron Cline TE Farrod Green WR DeMichael Harris LB Malik Jefferson T Carter O’Donnell WR Keke Coutee DB Marvell Tell (Injured) DB Chris Wilcox S Ibraheim Campbell (Injured) TE Michael Jacobson OT Greg Senat DB Darqueze Dennard DT Chris Williams TE Eli Wolf QB Brett Hundley DB Brian Poole

Poole, 29, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first three seasons.

Poole was in line to be a restricted free agent when the Falcons declined to tender him a contract. He later signed a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Jets for the 2019 season and returned to New York on another one-year deal worth $5 million last year.

The Saints signed Poole during training camp this year but he was later related and had a brief stint with the Patriots.

In 2020, Poole appeared in nine games for the Jets and recorded 44 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and seven passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 11 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.