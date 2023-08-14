Colts Sign DB Teez Tabor, Waive/Injured RB Zavier Scott

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday they have signed DB Teez Tabor to a contract.

In a corresponding move, UDFA RB Zavier Scott was waived with an injury designation.

Tabor, 27, was drafted by the Lions in the second round out of Florida back in 2017. He was set to enter the third year of his four-year, $4.82 million rookie contract with $2.79 million guaranteed when Detroit cut him loose during final roster cuts.

Tabor had a short stint with the 49ers before catching on with the Bears in 2020. He stuck around on a futures deal for 2021 and was signed to the practice squad once the season began and eventually was promoted to the active roster.

The Falcons signed him to a one-year deal in 2022 and signed him to the practice squad coming out of the preseason. However, he was signed to the Seahawks’ active roster in September.

In 2022, Tabor appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded nine total tackles and no interceptions.