Colts Sign DE Tanoh Kpassagnon To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve signed veteran DE Tanoh Kpassagnon to their practice squad and released DE Seth Coleman from the unit.

Colts Helmet

Here’s the Colts’ updated practice squad:

  1. RB Ulysses Bentley IV
  2. TE Maximilian Mang (International)
  3. TE Sean McKeon
  4. DE Durrell Nchami
  5. WR Coleman Owen
  6. DT Tim Smith
  7. S Ben Nikkel
  8. WR Laquon Treadwell
  9. LB Anthony Walker
  10. C Jimmy Morrissey
  11. DB Mike Hilton (Injured)
  12. DB Cameron Mitchell
  13. DB Troy Pride
  14. T Bayron Matos
  15. QB Brett Rypien
  16. CB David Long Jr.
  17. DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

Kpassagnon, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704.

Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints in 2021. He later signed an extension with the team through 2024.

The Bears signed Kpassagnon to a one-year contract for the 2025 season. 

In 2025, Kpassagnon appeared in four games for the Bears and recorded five tackles and one sack.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply