Colts Sign DE Tanoh Kpassagnon To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve signed veteran DE Tanoh Kpassagnon to their practice squad and released DE Seth Coleman from the unit.
Here’s the Colts’ updated practice squad:
- RB Ulysses Bentley IV
- TE Maximilian Mang (International)
- TE Sean McKeon
- DE Durrell Nchami
- WR Coleman Owen
- DT Tim Smith
- S Ben Nikkel
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- LB Anthony Walker
- C Jimmy Morrissey
- DB Mike Hilton (Injured)
- DB Cameron Mitchell
- DB Troy Pride
- T Bayron Matos
- QB Brett Rypien
- CB David Long Jr.
- DE Tanoh Kpassagnon
Kpassagnon, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704.
Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints in 2021. He later signed an extension with the team through 2024.
The Bears signed Kpassagnon to a one-year contract for the 2025 season.
In 2025, Kpassagnon appeared in four games for the Bears and recorded five tackles and one sack.
