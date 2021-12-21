Colts Sign DT Da’Shawn Hand To PS, Release CB Darqueze Dennard

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they’ve signed DT Da’Shawn Hand to their practice squad and released CB Darqueze Dennard from the unit.

Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:

DT Kameron Cline TE Farrod Green WR DeMichael Harris T Carter O’Donnell WR Keke Coutee DB Marvell Tell (Injured) DB Chris Wilcox S Ibraheim Campbell (Injured) TE Michael Jacobson OT Greg Senat DT Chris Williams TE Eli Wolf QB Brett Hundley DB Brian Poole DB Anthony Chesley QB James Morgan DB Will Redmond DT Da’Shawn Hand

Hand, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus.

The Lions released Hand from injured reserve last month.

In 2021, Hand has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles and one pass defended.

Dennard, 30, was taken with the No. 24 overall pick by the Bengals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.978 million contract before the Bengals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Dennard made $8,526,000 million in 2018 before returning to the Bengals on a one-year, $4.5 million contract in 2019. After a deal with the Jaguars fell through, Dennard signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for 2020.

The Cardinals signed Dennard to a contract in June before releasing him early into the 2021 season. He signed on to the Colts’ practice squad in October.

In 2020, Dennard appeared in eight games for the Falcons and recorded 36 total tackles, one interception and five pass defenses.