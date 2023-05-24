Colts Sign Fourth-Round DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed fourth-round DT Adetomiwa Adebawore to his rookie contract.

The Colts have just three more draft picks to sign to wrap up their class.

Adebawore, 22, was a three-year starter at Northwestern and earned honorable mentions for All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and 2022.

The Colts drafted him in the fourth round with the No. 110 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $4,636,907 that includes a signing bonus of $796,907.

During his four-year college career at Northwestern, Adebawore appeared in 41 games and made 33 starts, recording 97 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.