Colts Sign K Chase McLaughlin To Active Roster, Waive WR Dezmon Patmon

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they’ve signed K Chase McLaughlin to their active roster and waived WR Dezmon Patmon.

McLaughlin, 26, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad.

McLaughlin had stints with the Chargers, 49ers, Colts, Vikings, and Jaguars before he was claimed off of waivers by the Jets near the end of the 2020 season. New York waived him and he was claimed again by the Browns.

Cleveland waived him back in May and he just recently signed on with the Colts.

In 2021, Chase McLaughlin has appeared in three games for the Colts and converted 3 of 4 field goal attempts and all 4 extra point tries.