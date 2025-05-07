Colts Sign LB Joe Bachie

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday they have signed LB Joe Bachie.

We have signed free agent LB Joe Bachie. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 7, 2025

He’s been primarily a depth player and special teamer to this point in his career and will compete for a similar role.

Bachie, 27, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of camp but returned to the practice squad.

Bachie was waived by the Eagles in 2021 and later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. He was added to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off their active roster.

Cincinnati re-signed Bachie to one-year deals each of the past three seasons.

In 2024, Bachie appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded three total tackles.