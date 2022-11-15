Colts Sign LB Tyrell Adams To PS, Release TE Darrell Daniels

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday they have signed LB Tyrell Adams to the practice squad and released TE Darrell Daniels.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

DE Kameron Cline OT Jordan Murray DT Curtis Brooks TE Nikola Kalinic WR Ethan Fernea RB D’Vonte Price (Injured) LB Segun Olubi DB Marcel Dabo (International) DB Darrell Baker DB Henry Black G Arlington Hambright WR Dezmon Patmon WR Vyncint Smith TE Jalen Wydermyer LB Forrest Rhyne RB Jordan Wilkins RB Jake Funk LB Tyrell Adams

Adams, 30, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back in May of 2015. He had brief stints with the Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Colts and Texans before signing on with the 49ers in 2018.

The Texans later signed Adams and he has been on and off of their active roster for the past few years. He signed with the Bills for the 2021 season but was released during camp. He returned to the 49ers practice squad and bounced on and off last season. The Jaguars signed him from San Francisco’s practice squad in December.

Jacksonville re-signed Adams for the 2022 season but cut him during the preseason.

In 2021, Adams appeared in two games for the Jaguars and five games for the 49ers, recording four total tackles, no tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Daniels, 27, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2017. Indianapolis later traded Daniels to the Seahawks in return for Marcus Johnson coming out of the preseason.

Daniels was on and off of the Seahawks’ roster in 2018 before being claimed off waivers by the Cardinals toward the end of the year. Arizona re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights deal before bringing him back on a one-year contract in 2021.

The Texans signed Daniels to a one-year deal for the 2022 season in May but released him in June.

In 2021, Daniels appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and caught one pass for no yards.