Colts Sign LS Luke Rhodes To Four-Year, $6.465M Extension

The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed LS Luke Rhodes to a contract extension on Friday.

Tom Pelissero reports Rhodes receives a four-year, $6.465 million extension, making him the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history. He will also receive a $1.1 million signing bonus and $2.5 million guaranteed.

We have signed LS Luke Rhodes to a contract extension. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 8, 2023

Rhodes’ agent, Evan Brennan, writes his client’s extension makes him the game’s highest-paid long snapper in NFL history. It’s a feat Rhodes has now twice accomplished after finishing his four-year, $4.85 million deal signed in 2019.

Rhodes, 30, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of William & Mary. He was in the first of his three-year, $1.62 million contract when he was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

The Colts later signed him to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to their active roster. Rhodes returned to the Colts on an exclusive rights deal in 2019 and then signed a four-year, $4.85 million contract extension with $1.25 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid long snapper in the league.

In 2022, Rhodes started all 17 games for the Colts.