Colts Sign OL Zack Bailey To Practice Squad, Cut OT Anthony Coyle

According to George Bremer, the Colts are signing OL Zack Bailey to their practice squad and releasing OT Anthony Coyle in a corresponding move.

Bailey, 25, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in May of 2019. He last a season in Tampa Bay before being cut loose and re-signed to the practice squad in September of last year.

From there, he signed with the Vikings’ practice squad last December and re-signed to a futures deal a month later. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts last month and signed with their practice squad but was released earlier this week.

During his college career at South Carolina, Bailey was a three-year starter and earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2018.