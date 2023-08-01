Colts Sign RB Toriano Clinton, Waive DT Jamal Woods

The Colts announced on Tuesday that they have signed RB Toriano Clinton and waived DT Jamal Woods.

Clinton went undrafted out of the University of Indianapolis after being named First Team All-GLVC in 2021 and 2022.

In 2022, Clinton appeared in eight games and registered 147 carries for 1,001 yards (6.8 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also tallied 14 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Woods, 24, went undrafted out of Illinois before catching on with the Colts.

During his six seasons in college with Illinois, Woods recorded 47 tackles, one and a half sacks, and one forced fumble.