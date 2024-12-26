Colts Sign S Michael Tutsie

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed S Michael Tutsie to the practice squad.

Tutsie, 26, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was waived with an injury settlement during camp and re-signed a futures contract after the season. The Colts let him go after training camp this year.

Tutsie has yet to appear in an NFL game.